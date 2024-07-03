Summary

Metro Brands Limited was originally incorporated as Metro Shoes Private Limited on 19 January 1977, at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the company converted into a Private Limited Company and name was changed to Metro Shoes Private Limited with effect from 16 October 2002. Subsequently, the Company was again changed to Metro Shoes Limited on 21 March 2007. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by the RoC on 14 May 2007. Thereafter, name of the Company was further changed to Metro Brands Limited on 06 September 2018. The Company is a retailer in fashion footwear, bags and accessories operating into premium and economy category.Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear speciality retailers, and are among the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Skechers, Clarks and Fitflop, which complement the in-house brands.The company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955, and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. As of 31 March 2022, the company operated 624 Stores across 142 cities spread across 30 States and Union Territories in India. The company retail foot

