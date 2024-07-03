SectorLeather
Open₹1,278.6
Prev. Close₹1,268.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,013.38
Day's High₹1,289.2
Day's Low₹1,225.5
52 Week's High₹1,430
52 Week's Low₹990.05
Book Value₹73.26
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33,806.54
P/E82.5
EPS15.37
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
136.11
135.89
135.75
132.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,699
1,377.64
1,102.14
671.88
Net Worth
1,835.11
1,513.53
1,237.89
804.65
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,356.7
2,127.1
1,342.93
800.06
1,285.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,356.7
2,127.1
1,342.93
800.06
1,285.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
70.82
54.41
58.64
78.48
25.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Rafique A Malik
Managing Director
FARAH MALIK BHANJI
Whole-time Director
Mohammed Iqbal Hasanally Dossani
Nominee
Utpal Seth
Independent Director
MANOJKUMAR MADANGOPAL MAHESHWARI
Independent Director
A B Advani
Independent Director
Arvind Kumar Singhal
Independent Director
VIKAS VIJAYKUMAR KHEMANI
Independent Director
Srikanth Ramakrishna Velamakanni
Vice President & CS
DEEPA SOOD
Independent Director
Mithun Padamchand Sacheti
Whole-time Director
Alisha Rafique Malik
Reports by Metro Brands Ltd
Summary
Metro Brands Limited was originally incorporated as Metro Shoes Private Limited on 19 January 1977, at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the company converted into a Private Limited Company and name was changed to Metro Shoes Private Limited with effect from 16 October 2002. Subsequently, the Company was again changed to Metro Shoes Limited on 21 March 2007. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by the RoC on 14 May 2007. Thereafter, name of the Company was further changed to Metro Brands Limited on 06 September 2018. The Company is a retailer in fashion footwear, bags and accessories operating into premium and economy category.Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear speciality retailers, and are among the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Skechers, Clarks and Fitflop, which complement the in-house brands.The company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955, and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. As of 31 March 2022, the company operated 624 Stores across 142 cities spread across 30 States and Union Territories in India. The company retail foot
The Metro Brands Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1242.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Metro Brands Ltd is ₹33806.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Metro Brands Ltd is 82.5 and 17.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Metro Brands Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Metro Brands Ltd is ₹990.05 and ₹1430 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Metro Brands Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.78%, 3 Years at 40.88%, 1 Year at 0.03%, 6 Month at 2.27%, 3 Month at 2.03% and 1 Month at 1.12%.
