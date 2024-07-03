iifl-logo-icon 1
Metro Brands Ltd Share Price

1,242.6
(-2.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

  • Open1,278.6
  • Day's High1,289.2
  • 52 Wk High1,430
  • Prev. Close1,268.2
  • Day's Low1,225.5
  • 52 Wk Low 990.05
  • Turnover (lac)2,013.38
  • P/E82.5
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value73.26
  • EPS15.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33,806.54
  • Div. Yield0.39
Metro Brands Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

1,278.6

Prev. Close

1,268.2

Turnover(Lac.)

2,013.38

Day's High

1,289.2

Day's Low

1,225.5

52 Week's High

1,430

52 Week's Low

990.05

Book Value

73.26

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33,806.54

P/E

82.5

EPS

15.37

Divi. Yield

0.39

Metro Brands Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.25

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

Metro Brands Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Metro Brands' Shares Surge on New Era Cap Partnership

Metro Brands' Shares Surge on New Era Cap Partnership

8 Aug 2024|04:18 PM

The partnership aims to expand New Era's retail presence in India while helping Metro Brands grow in the athleisure segment.

Metro Brands Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.44%

Foreign: 4.43%

Indian: 67.52%

Non-Promoter- 10.38%

Institutions: 10.38%

Non-Institutions: 17.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Metro Brands Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

136.11

135.89

135.75

132.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,699

1,377.64

1,102.14

671.88

Net Worth

1,835.11

1,513.53

1,237.89

804.65

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,356.7

2,127.1

1,342.93

800.06

1,285.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,356.7

2,127.1

1,342.93

800.06

1,285.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

70.82

54.41

58.64

78.48

25.91

Metro Brands Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Metro Brands Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Rafique A Malik

Managing Director

FARAH MALIK BHANJI

Whole-time Director

Mohammed Iqbal Hasanally Dossani

Nominee

Utpal Seth

Independent Director

MANOJKUMAR MADANGOPAL MAHESHWARI

Independent Director

A B Advani

Independent Director

Arvind Kumar Singhal

Independent Director

VIKAS VIJAYKUMAR KHEMANI

Independent Director

Srikanth Ramakrishna Velamakanni

Vice President & CS

DEEPA SOOD

Independent Director

Mithun Padamchand Sacheti

Whole-time Director

Alisha Rafique Malik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Metro Brands Ltd

Summary

Metro Brands Limited was originally incorporated as Metro Shoes Private Limited on 19 January 1977, at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the company converted into a Private Limited Company and name was changed to Metro Shoes Private Limited with effect from 16 October 2002. Subsequently, the Company was again changed to Metro Shoes Limited on 21 March 2007. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by the RoC on 14 May 2007. Thereafter, name of the Company was further changed to Metro Brands Limited on 06 September 2018. The Company is a retailer in fashion footwear, bags and accessories operating into premium and economy category.Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear speciality retailers, and are among the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Skechers, Clarks and Fitflop, which complement the in-house brands.The company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955, and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. As of 31 March 2022, the company operated 624 Stores across 142 cities spread across 30 States and Union Territories in India.
Company FAQs

What is the Metro Brands Ltd share price today?

The Metro Brands Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1242.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Metro Brands Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Metro Brands Ltd is ₹33806.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Metro Brands Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Metro Brands Ltd is 82.5 and 17.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Metro Brands Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Metro Brands Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Metro Brands Ltd is ₹990.05 and ₹1430 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Metro Brands Ltd?

Metro Brands Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.78%, 3 Years at 40.88%, 1 Year at 0.03%, 6 Month at 2.27%, 3 Month at 2.03% and 1 Month at 1.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Metro Brands Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Metro Brands Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.96 %
Institutions - 10.38 %
Public - 17.66 %

