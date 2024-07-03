Metro Brands Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
585.45
576.08
582.98
635.5
555.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
585.45
576.08
582.98
635.5
555.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.36
23.37
24.35
15.95
16.15
Total Income
608.81
599.45
607.33
651.45
571.85
Total Expenditure
430.63
395.71
424.35
436.52
400.33
PBIDT
178.18
203.74
182.98
214.93
171.52
Interest
21.82
20.78
20.31
20.37
19.71
PBDT
156.36
182.96
162.67
194.56
151.81
Depreciation
62.42
60.01
59.07
58.64
57.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
24.78
31.98
-27.83
41.1
29.16
Deferred Tax
-2.3
-1.1
-22.96
-3.23
-1.62
Reported Profit After Tax
71.46
92.07
154.39
98.05
67.11
Minority Interest After NP
2.22
0.54
0.4
0.96
0.93
Net Profit after Minority Interest
69.55
91.73
155.17
97.81
66.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
69.55
91.73
155.17
97.81
66.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.56
3.37
5.71
3.6
2.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
55
0
Equity
135.97
135.95
135.95
135.93
135.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.43
35.36
31.38
33.82
30.86
PBDTM(%)
26.7
31.75
27.9
30.61
27.31
PATM(%)
12.2
15.98
26.48
15.42
12.07
