Metro Brands Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
136.11
135.89
135.75
132.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,699
1,377.64
1,102.14
671.88
Net Worth
1,835.11
1,513.53
1,237.89
804.65
Minority Interest
Debt
1,098.43
938.2
692.22
565.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
247.37
212.19
4.39
4.57
Total Liabilities
3,180.91
2,663.92
1,934.5
1,374.72
Fixed Assets
1,485.01
1,304.27
852.8
726.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
764.79
495.55
397.6
397.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
284.33
218.14
26.23
20.51
Networking Capital
559.44
462.9
263.61
146.84
Inventories
698.19
624.64
418.9
284.46
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
37.49
47.71
20.94
22.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
179.41
166.38
148.23
81.61
Sundry Creditors
-266.77
-305.64
-222.92
-208.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-88.88
-70.19
-101.54
-33.19
Cash
87.34
183.06
394.28
83.38
Total Assets
3,180.91
2,663.92
1,934.52
1,374.71
