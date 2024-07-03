Metro Brands Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,161.53
1,218.48
1,138.22
1,142.84
984.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,161.53
1,218.48
1,138.22
1,142.84
984.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46.73
40.3
30.52
33.37
21.04
Total Income
1,208.26
1,258.78
1,168.74
1,176.21
1,005.3
Total Expenditure
826.34
860.87
796.26
794.11
654.24
PBIDT
381.92
397.91
372.48
382.1
351.06
Interest
42.6
40.68
38.21
34.78
28.28
PBDT
339.32
357.23
334.27
347.32
322.78
Depreciation
122.43
117.71
111.41
100.62
80.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
56.76
13.27
68.18
73.36
63.7
Deferred Tax
-3.4
-26.2
-5.32
-7.35
-3.97
Reported Profit After Tax
163.53
252.45
160
180.69
182.66
Minority Interest After NP
2.77
1.36
1.6
1.28
2.66
Net Profit after Minority Interest
161.27
252.99
159.52
180.44
181.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
161.27
252.99
159.52
180.44
181.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.93
9.3
5.87
6.64
6.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
135.97
135.95
135.87
135.87
135.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.88
32.65
32.72
33.43
35.66
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.07
20.71
14.05
15.81
18.55
The partnership aims to expand New Era's retail presence in India while helping Metro Brands grow in the athleisure segment.Read More
