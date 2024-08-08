iifl-logo-icon 1
Metro Brands Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,259.2
(-0.89%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Metro Brands Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

4.43%

5.74%

5.74%

5.74%

5.75%

Indian

67.52%

68.4%

68.4%

68.42%

68.45%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

10.38%

8.64%

8.69%

8.65%

8.42%

Non-Institutions

17.65%

17.2%

17.14%

17.17%

17.37%

Total Non-Promoter

28.04%

25.84%

25.84%

25.83%

25.79%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.43%

Foreign: 4.43%

Indian: 67.52%

Non-Promoter- 10.38%

Institutions: 10.38%

Non-Institutions: 17.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Metro Brands' Shares Surge on New Era Cap Partnership

Metro Brands' Shares Surge on New Era Cap Partnership

8 Aug 2024|04:18 PM

The partnership aims to expand New Era's retail presence in India while helping Metro Brands grow in the athleisure segment.

