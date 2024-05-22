To the Members of Metro Brands Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Metro Brands Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive

Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalonefinancialstatements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those

Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities fortheaudit of the standalone financial section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financialstatements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit procedures addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in note 1.B (B) of the standalone financial statements) Revenue from the sale of goods is recognised when control in goods is transferred to the customer and is measured net of rebates, discounts and returns. In some cases, discounts are offered on further sale of goods by the customers. Hence, provision for such discounts is estimated and accrued. Our audit procedures included the following: We have determined this to be a key audit matter as a significant part of Companys revenue relates to sales through a number of Company owned outlets These transactions are of high volume with individually small values. Further, the Company makes assumptions and judgements for recording discount accrual. ? Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy for revenue recognition as per the relevant accounting standards. This creates an inherent risk of revenue not being recognised accurately. Also, there is a risk that revenue may be overstated due to pressure from the management and Board of Directors who may strive to achieve performance targets. ? Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal financial controls with respect to the revenue. ? For selected samples, performed testing of retail sale transactions during the year by examining the underlying documents and agreeing them with the cash / credit card / online receipts and deposit of cash amounts recorded in daily cash reports with bank deposits. ? Tested the estimate of discounts accruals with underlying documentation such as management approved norms, customer agreements, sales data and customer reconciliations, as applicable. ? Performed cash counts, on a sample basis, at selected stores and tested whether the cash balances are in agreement with cash receipts report. ? Tested sample journal entries out of a population of entries recorded during the year, selected based on specified risk- based criteria, to identify unusual items. ? Assessed that the disclosures in the financial statements is in accordance with the accounting standards. Impairment of Goodwill of FILA business (as described in note 45 of the standalone financial statements) As disclosed in note 45 of standalone financial statements, the Company has goodwill amounting to 40.37 crores as at March 31, 2024 which represents goodwill of FILA business acquired through demerger of FILA business of Metro Athleisure Limited (formerly known as Cravatex Brands Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company into the Holding Company. Our audit procedures included the following: A cash generating unit ("CGU") to which goodwill has been allocated is tested for impairment annually, or more frequently when there is an indication that the unit may be impaired. ? Tested the design and the operating effectiveness of internal controls over the impairment assessment process including assessment of valuation model used in assessment of impairment in the value of goodwill. As disclosed in note 45, impairment of goodwill is determined by assessing the recoverable amount of CGU to which these assets relate. ? Obtained an understanding of the process followed by the management in determining the CGU to which goodwill is allocated and determination of recoverable amounts of CGU. We have identified the annual impairment assessment as key audit matter because of the amounts involved, complexity in assessment, judgmental by nature and further, is based on projected future cash inflows and assumptions such as expected growth rate, discount rate and terminal growth rate. ? Evaluated the competence, capabilities and independence of the specialist engaged by the Company and reviewed the valuation report issued by such specialist. ? Engaged valuation expert to assist in evaluating the key assumptions of the valuations. ? Performed sensitivity analysis around impact of future cash flows due to changes in key assumptions considered by management. ? Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of recoverable amounts of each CGU. ? Assessed the disclosures provided by the Company in relation to its annual impairment test in note 45 to standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The

Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting

Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the

Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtainauditevidencethatissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. ? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Other Matter

In connection with the merger of FILA business ("Demerged Undertaking") of Metro Athleisure Limited into the Company as more fully described in note 45 of the standalone financial statements, we did not audit the financial information of Demerged Undertaking as considered in these standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, whose financial statements reflects total assets of 123.03 crores as at March 31, 2023, total revenues of 21.15 crores and net cash flows of Nil for the period December 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

This financial information has been audited by an independent practitioner whose report has been furnished to us by the management and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect to the Demerged Undertaking, is based solely on the report of the independent practitioner, as adjusted for the accounting effects of the Scheme recorded by the Company (in particular, the accounting effects of Ind AS 103 Business

Combinations) and other consequential adjustments, which have been audited by us. controls with

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for matters stated in paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of including the Statement of Other Comprehensive

Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; audit findings, including any significant

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer note 25 to the standalone financial

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 41 (A) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf ofandLoss the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; deficiencies b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 41 (B) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, as on March 31,2024frombeing appointed whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

As stated in note 11(II) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in note 48 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software where the audit trail has been enabled.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Firoz Pradhan

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership Number: 109360 Date: May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24109360BKFMCQ4754

"Annexure 1" referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Metro Brands Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in the favour of the lease), as disclosed in note 2a on property, plant and equipment of the financial statements are held in the name of Metro Shoes Limited, the erstwhile name of the Company and is in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noted in case of such verification

(b) As disclosed in note 46 to the financial statements, the

Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the Company is not required to file quarterly returns/ statements with such banks.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms,Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. verification

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Company is not in the business of sale of any goods or provision of such services as prescribed. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities with respect to provident fund and employees state insurance. The provisions relating to sales-tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added tax are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in crores)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 0.09 Apr2006 - Mar2014 CESTAT, Mumbai Chapter V, Finance Act, Service Tax 0.11 Sept2008 - Mar2011 The Supreme Court of India Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Sales Tax/ 0.46 F.Y. 2013-2014 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeals) Bihar Value Added Tax Act of various states Sales Tax 0.01 F.Y. 2012-2013 Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Cochin, Kerala 0.13 F.Y. 2015-2016 Excise and Taxation Department, Punjab Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 0.58 F.Y. 2017-2018 and F.Y. 2018-2019 Assistant Commissioner of State Tax- Bihar GST 0.52 F.Y. 2018-2019 Deputy Commissioner, Rajasthan 0.57 F.Y. 2017-2018 Joint Commissioner Large Taxpayer Unit: Corporate Division: West Bengal Professional Tax Professional Tax 0.96 F.Y. 2020-2021 Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax Professional

* net of deposit paid under protest

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer

(including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause

3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by cost auditor, secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)

(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of

India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause

3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on

Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 36 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. controls that

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 32 to the financial statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 32 to the financial statements.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Firoz Pradhan

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership Number: 109360 Date: May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24109360BKFMCQ4754

"Annexure 2" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Metro Brands Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Metro Brands Limited ("the

Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate effectivelyinternalfinancial ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on

Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial operating effectiveness. Our reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidencewehaveobtainedissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Companys internal standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, criteriaestablishedby theCompany accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations for of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of our audit. We conducted our audit controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial to standalone financial statements were operating effectively statements and their at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial of internal financial controls with reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Firoz Pradhan

Partner

Place: Mumbai

Membership Number: 109360

Date: May 22, 2024

UDIN: 24109360BKFMCQ4754