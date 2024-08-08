Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results Metro Brands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Metro Brands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Metro Brands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, August 9, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

Metro Brands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and FY ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report and Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24. Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.25 per Equity Share Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and FY ended March 31, 2024 Re-appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY ending 31st March 2025 and 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024