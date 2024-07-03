iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Superhouse Ltd Share Price

208.46
(0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:59:43 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open207.19
  • Day's High208.46
  • 52 Wk High275
  • Prev. Close208.4
  • Day's Low206
  • 52 Wk Low 190
  • Turnover (lac)0.81
  • P/E26.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value353.95
  • EPS7.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)229.83
  • Div. Yield0.39
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Superhouse Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

207.19

Prev. Close

208.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.81

Day's High

208.46

Day's Low

206

52 Week's High

275

52 Week's Low

190

Book Value

353.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

229.83

P/E

26.68

EPS

7.75

Divi. Yield

0.39

Superhouse Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jun, 2024

arrow

Superhouse Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Superhouse Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.78%

Institutions: 0.78%

Non-Institutions: 44.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Superhouse Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.03

11.03

11.03

11.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

370.42

363.64

344.58

319.12

Net Worth

381.45

374.67

355.61

330.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

453.95

520.36

563.05

585.43

yoy growth (%)

-12.76

-7.58

-3.82

-5.18

Raw materials

-268.83

-295.23

-340.31

-349.91

As % of sales

59.21

56.73

60.44

59.76

Employee costs

-32.36

-40.14

-42.62

-41.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

24.91

24.35

19.53

19.39

Depreciation

-14.4

-13.72

-14.69

-14.68

Tax paid

-5.28

-0.04

-6.64

-6.38

Working capital

-5.3

4.52

14.07

9.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.76

-7.58

-3.82

-5.18

Op profit growth

3.95

3.56

-13.01

-31.23

EBIT growth

-12.22

5.09

-0.41

-38.02

Net profit growth

-19.19

88.47

-0.93

-48.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

643.81

737.15

631.12

520.07

586.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

643.81

737.15

631.12

520.07

586.56

Other Operating Income

21.5

28.84

19.35

16.67

22.11

Other Income

11.97

10.58

12.67

8.41

15.28

View Annually Results

Superhouse Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Superhouse Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukhtarul Amin

Joint Managing Director

Zafarul Amin

Deputy Managing Director

Mohd Shadab

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shahina Mukhtar

Independent Director

Vinay Sanan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Yusuf Amin

Independent Director

Ajai Kumar Sengar

Independent Director

Rajendra Krishna Shukla

Independent Director

Chaudhary Usman Ahmad

Independent Director

Krishna Kumar Ram Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Superhouse Ltd

Summary

Superhouse Limited was incorporated in January, 1980. Superhouse Group is a multi-unit and multi-product conglomerate with brand leadership in the field of Leather, Leather goods, Footwear manufacturing and exports. The Group is well equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and a skilled workforce to produce a diverse range and quality of Leather, leather goods and textile garments, appreciated globally. LA Compagine Francaise DE Protection SARL became subsidiary of the company during the year 2018.During the year 2021-22, M/s Creemos International Limited ceased to be associate and become the subsidiary of the Company by further acquisition of 2.42% equity ownership with effect from 29.12.2021.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Superhouse Ltd share price today?

The Superhouse Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Superhouse Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Superhouse Ltd is ₹229.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Superhouse Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Superhouse Ltd is 26.68 and 0.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Superhouse Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Superhouse Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Superhouse Ltd is ₹190 and ₹275 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Superhouse Ltd?

Superhouse Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.36%, 3 Years at 7.83%, 1 Year at -17.10%, 6 Month at -4.50%, 3 Month at -5.86% and 1 Month at -0.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Superhouse Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Superhouse Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.88 %
Institutions - 0.79 %
Public - 44.33 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Superhouse Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.