SectorLeather
Open₹207.19
Prev. Close₹208.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.81
Day's High₹208.46
Day's Low₹206
52 Week's High₹275
52 Week's Low₹190
Book Value₹353.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)229.83
P/E26.68
EPS7.75
Divi. Yield0.39
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.03
11.03
11.03
11.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
370.42
363.64
344.58
319.12
Net Worth
381.45
374.67
355.61
330.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
453.95
520.36
563.05
585.43
yoy growth (%)
-12.76
-7.58
-3.82
-5.18
Raw materials
-268.83
-295.23
-340.31
-349.91
As % of sales
59.21
56.73
60.44
59.76
Employee costs
-32.36
-40.14
-42.62
-41.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
24.91
24.35
19.53
19.39
Depreciation
-14.4
-13.72
-14.69
-14.68
Tax paid
-5.28
-0.04
-6.64
-6.38
Working capital
-5.3
4.52
14.07
9.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.76
-7.58
-3.82
-5.18
Op profit growth
3.95
3.56
-13.01
-31.23
EBIT growth
-12.22
5.09
-0.41
-38.02
Net profit growth
-19.19
88.47
-0.93
-48.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
643.81
737.15
631.12
520.07
586.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
643.81
737.15
631.12
520.07
586.56
Other Operating Income
21.5
28.84
19.35
16.67
22.11
Other Income
11.97
10.58
12.67
8.41
15.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukhtarul Amin
Joint Managing Director
Zafarul Amin
Deputy Managing Director
Mohd Shadab
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shahina Mukhtar
Independent Director
Vinay Sanan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Yusuf Amin
Independent Director
Ajai Kumar Sengar
Independent Director
Rajendra Krishna Shukla
Independent Director
Chaudhary Usman Ahmad
Independent Director
Krishna Kumar Ram Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Superhouse Ltd
Summary
Superhouse Limited was incorporated in January, 1980. Superhouse Group is a multi-unit and multi-product conglomerate with brand leadership in the field of Leather, Leather goods, Footwear manufacturing and exports. The Group is well equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and a skilled workforce to produce a diverse range and quality of Leather, leather goods and textile garments, appreciated globally. LA Compagine Francaise DE Protection SARL became subsidiary of the company during the year 2018.During the year 2021-22, M/s Creemos International Limited ceased to be associate and become the subsidiary of the Company by further acquisition of 2.42% equity ownership with effect from 29.12.2021.
Read More
The Superhouse Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Superhouse Ltd is ₹229.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Superhouse Ltd is 26.68 and 0.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Superhouse Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Superhouse Ltd is ₹190 and ₹275 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Superhouse Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.36%, 3 Years at 7.83%, 1 Year at -17.10%, 6 Month at -4.50%, 3 Month at -5.86% and 1 Month at -0.63%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.