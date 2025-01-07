Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
453.95
520.36
563.05
585.43
yoy growth (%)
-12.76
-7.58
-3.82
-5.18
Raw materials
-268.83
-295.23
-340.31
-349.91
As % of sales
59.21
56.73
60.44
59.76
Employee costs
-32.36
-40.14
-42.62
-41.64
As % of sales
7.13
7.71
7.57
7.11
Other costs
-109.99
-143.84
-140.39
-148.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.23
27.64
24.93
25.31
Operating profit
42.76
41.13
39.71
45.66
OPM
9.41
7.9
7.05
7.79
Depreciation
-14.4
-13.72
-14.69
-14.68
Interest expense
-9.71
-15.1
-18
-18.29
Other income
6.27
12.04
12.51
6.72
Profit before tax
24.91
24.35
19.53
19.39
Taxes
-5.28
-0.04
-6.64
-6.38
Tax rate
-21.19
-0.19
-34
-32.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.63
24.3
12.89
13.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
19.63
24.3
12.89
13.01
yoy growth (%)
-19.19
88.47
-0.93
-48.17
NPM
4.32
4.67
2.29
2.22
