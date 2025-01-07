iifl-logo-icon 1
Superhouse Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

453.95

520.36

563.05

585.43

yoy growth (%)

-12.76

-7.58

-3.82

-5.18

Raw materials

-268.83

-295.23

-340.31

-349.91

As % of sales

59.21

56.73

60.44

59.76

Employee costs

-32.36

-40.14

-42.62

-41.64

As % of sales

7.13

7.71

7.57

7.11

Other costs

-109.99

-143.84

-140.39

-148.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.23

27.64

24.93

25.31

Operating profit

42.76

41.13

39.71

45.66

OPM

9.41

7.9

7.05

7.79

Depreciation

-14.4

-13.72

-14.69

-14.68

Interest expense

-9.71

-15.1

-18

-18.29

Other income

6.27

12.04

12.51

6.72

Profit before tax

24.91

24.35

19.53

19.39

Taxes

-5.28

-0.04

-6.64

-6.38

Tax rate

-21.19

-0.19

-34

-32.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.63

24.3

12.89

13.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

19.63

24.3

12.89

13.01

yoy growth (%)

-19.19

88.47

-0.93

-48.17

NPM

4.32

4.67

2.29

2.22

