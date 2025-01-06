iifl-logo-icon 1
Superhouse Ltd Cash Flow Statement

201.94
(-3.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Superhouse Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

24.91

24.35

19.53

19.39

Depreciation

-14.4

-13.72

-14.69

-14.68

Tax paid

-5.28

-0.04

-6.64

-6.38

Working capital

-5.3

4.52

14.07

9.56

Other operating items

Operating

-0.06

15.09

12.26

7.89

Capital expenditure

5.74

22.79

9.67

-119.3

Free cash flow

5.67

37.88

21.93

-111.4

Equity raised

599.39

534.49

493.55

469.28

Investing

0

4.43

2.34

1.36

Financing

7.4

-33.52

-5.41

-5.37

Dividends paid

0

0

1.1

1.1

Net in cash

612.47

543.29

513.52

354.97

