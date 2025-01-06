Superhouse Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
24.91
24.35
19.53
19.39
Depreciation
-14.4
-13.72
-14.69
-14.68
Tax paid
-5.28
-0.04
-6.64
-6.38
Working capital
-5.3
4.52
14.07
9.56
Other operating items
Operating
-0.06
15.09
12.26
7.89
Capital expenditure
5.74
22.79
9.67
-119.3
Free cash flow
5.67
37.88
21.93
-111.4
Equity raised
599.39
534.49
493.55
469.28
Investing
0
4.43
2.34
1.36
Financing
7.4
-33.52
-5.41
-5.37
Dividends paid
0
0
1.1
1.1
Net in cash
612.47
543.29
513.52
354.97
