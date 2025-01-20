Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.81
-6.31
-2.51
-6.14
Op profit growth
6.29
1.51
8.81
-41.6
EBIT growth
-5.16
-2.81
23.71
-45.93
Net profit growth
-7.04
48.84
110.59
-70.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.01
7.47
6.89
6.18
EBIT margin
7.72
7.18
6.92
5.45
Net profit margin
4.54
4.31
2.71
1.25
RoCE
7.59
8.01
8.45
6.95
RoNW
1.66
2
1.5
0.75
RoA
1.11
1.2
0.82
0.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
22.13
23.8
15.44
7.33
Dividend per share
1
0.8
1
1
Cash EPS
8.22
10.4
1.87
-6.49
Book value per share
345.4
320.41
272.78
257.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.55
2.56
8.27
19.59
P/CEPS
14.95
5.87
68.04
-22.13
P/B
0.35
0.19
0.46
0.55
EV/EBIDTA
3.62
3.48
5.25
6.41
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
6.25
13.16
Tax payout
-19.04
-1.98
-29.07
-46.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.83
86.72
73.82
67.17
Inventory days
126.69
120.88
115.19
114.96
Creditor days
-73.77
-76.02
-71.46
-63.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.66
-2.58
-2.23
-1.75
Net debt / equity
0.18
0.38
0.59
0.61
Net debt / op. profit
1.44
2.99
3.95
4.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.91
-57.73
-60.91
-61.76
Employee costs
-8.67
-9.22
-8.66
-8.3
Other costs
-22.39
-25.56
-23.51
-23.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.