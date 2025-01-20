iifl-logo-icon 1
Superhouse Ltd Key Ratios

199
(0.11%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:53:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.81

-6.31

-2.51

-6.14

Op profit growth

6.29

1.51

8.81

-41.6

EBIT growth

-5.16

-2.81

23.71

-45.93

Net profit growth

-7.04

48.84

110.59

-70.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.01

7.47

6.89

6.18

EBIT margin

7.72

7.18

6.92

5.45

Net profit margin

4.54

4.31

2.71

1.25

RoCE

7.59

8.01

8.45

6.95

RoNW

1.66

2

1.5

0.75

RoA

1.11

1.2

0.82

0.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

22.13

23.8

15.44

7.33

Dividend per share

1

0.8

1

1

Cash EPS

8.22

10.4

1.87

-6.49

Book value per share

345.4

320.41

272.78

257.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.55

2.56

8.27

19.59

P/CEPS

14.95

5.87

68.04

-22.13

P/B

0.35

0.19

0.46

0.55

EV/EBIDTA

3.62

3.48

5.25

6.41

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

6.25

13.16

Tax payout

-19.04

-1.98

-29.07

-46.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

91.83

86.72

73.82

67.17

Inventory days

126.69

120.88

115.19

114.96

Creditor days

-73.77

-76.02

-71.46

-63.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.66

-2.58

-2.23

-1.75

Net debt / equity

0.18

0.38

0.59

0.61

Net debt / op. profit

1.44

2.99

3.95

4.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.91

-57.73

-60.91

-61.76

Employee costs

-8.67

-9.22

-8.66

-8.3

Other costs

-22.39

-25.56

-23.51

-23.75

