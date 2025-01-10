Superhouse Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.03
11.03
11.03
11.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
370.42
363.64
344.58
319.12
Net Worth
381.45
374.67
355.61
330.15
Minority Interest
Debt
136.96
139.72
120.26
119.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.91
15.05
14.69
15.27
Total Liabilities
534.32
529.44
490.56
465.29
Fixed Assets
216.24
207.87
187.98
185.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
48.72
45.05
45.19
43.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.22
1.27
1.36
1.02
Networking Capital
210.8
215.4
199.85
166.12
Inventories
126.72
164.14
177.97
121.05
Inventory Days
97.32
Sundry Debtors
128.18
160.2
126.51
121.28
Debtor Days
97.51
Other Current Assets
45.15
32.16
50.3
41.42
Sundry Creditors
-61.99
-110.48
-117
-88
Creditor Days
70.75
Other Current Liabilities
-27.26
-30.62
-37.93
-29.63
Cash
57.35
59.85
56.18
68.97
Total Assets
534.33
529.44
490.56
465.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.