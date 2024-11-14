iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Superhouse Ltd Board Meeting

198.43
(3.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Superhouse Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Intimation regarding appointment of Secretarial Auditor pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulation) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Annual Financial Statement including Consolidated Annual Financial Statement and annexure thereof for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to decide book closure and record date for the payment of dividend.. The dividend warrants will be credited/dispatched between Thursday, the 3rd of October 2024 and Saturday, the 5th of October, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)
Board Meeting8 Jun 202414 May 2024
SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) 08/06/2024 Audited Results (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 31.05.2024) We have to inform you that the adjourned meeting of Board of Directors of the company, which was earlier held on 30th May 2024, will be held on Saturday the 8th June, 2024 at 14.00 P.M. at the Head Office of the company at D-15/B, UPSIDC Industrial Area, Unnao to inter-alia consider and approve the consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202414 May 2024
SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and declaration of dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Consideration and Approval of the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.06.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December312023 At the meeting of board of directors of the company held on Wednesday the 14th February, 2024 the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December, 31, 2023, as recommended by the Audit Committee, were approved (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

Superhouse Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Superhouse Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.