Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Intimation regarding appointment of Secretarial Auditor pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulation) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Annual Financial Statement including Consolidated Annual Financial Statement and annexure thereof for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to decide book closure and record date for the payment of dividend.. The dividend warrants will be credited/dispatched between Thursday, the 3rd of October 2024 and Saturday, the 5th of October, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jun 2024 14 May 2024

SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) 08/06/2024 Audited Results (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 31.05.2024) We have to inform you that the adjourned meeting of Board of Directors of the company, which was earlier held on 30th May 2024, will be held on Saturday the 8th June, 2024 at 14.00 P.M. at the Head Office of the company at D-15/B, UPSIDC Industrial Area, Unnao to inter-alia consider and approve the consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

SUPERHOUSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and declaration of dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Consideration and Approval of the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.06.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024