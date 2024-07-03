iifl-logo-icon 1
Superhouse Ltd Company Summary

191.33
(-3.54%)
Jan 13, 2025

Superhouse Ltd Summary

Superhouse Limited was incorporated in January, 1980. Superhouse Group is a multi-unit and multi-product conglomerate with brand leadership in the field of Leather, Leather goods, Footwear manufacturing and exports. The Group is well equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and a skilled workforce to produce a diverse range and quality of Leather, leather goods and textile garments, appreciated globally. LA Compagine Francaise DE Protection SARL became subsidiary of the company during the year 2018.During the year 2021-22, M/s Creemos International Limited ceased to be associate and become the subsidiary of the Company by further acquisition of 2.42% equity ownership with effect from 29.12.2021.

