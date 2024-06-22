|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|0.8
|8
|Final
|The board of directors, at its meeting, recommended the dividend of Rs. 0.80 per share ( i.e. 08% ) on the equity shares (face value Rs. 101- each) of the company for the financial year 2023-24. The Company has decided Friday, the 13th September, 2024 as the record date for purpose of determining the Members eligible for final dividend and for identifying the shareholders for the eligibility to vote in the Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)
