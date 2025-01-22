Budget 2025: Phase III of Green Energy Corridor Set to Launch.

According to news report, the administration may reveal the Green Energy Corridor project’s third phase in the next budget. Details of GEC-III, which aims to enable the evacuation of renewable power to secure supplies for industries like steel and green hydrogen, are now being finalized. This is a component of the government’s plan to increase the capacity of renewable energy sources.

“The strategy is being discussed. The goal is to be future-ready for green products, which might call for specialized green energy lines, in addition to increasing capacity, a senior government official stated to ET.

States have been requested to submit their proposals, which will be compiled and finalized by the Central Electricity Authority, the planning agency for the power industry.

“Evacuating electricity from pockets that are rich in green energy to places which are the load centres and those that are likely to come up in the future-say data centres or green hydrogen (industry)-is what the green energy corridor will be for,” an another official stated to ET.

High-voltage direct current transmission lines, which are thought to be the energy supply of the future, will be the main emphasis of the new phase of the green energy corridor.

The industry has also had GEC-III on its wish list. In his budget expectations announcement last week, Vineet Mittal, the chairman of the Avaada Group, stated that the third phase’s implementation is essential, particularly in states with abundant renewable energy sources like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

