RBI MPC Reaction: Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Finance Ltd.

7 Feb 2025 , 01:17 PM

RBI’s monetary policy decision to cut policy rates by 25 basis points this morning is a statement of unwavering policy support to domestic growth. Combined with last week’s record tax cuts, the policy rate cut will help reinvigorate credit channels in the economy. Assertion of pro-active liquidity support while continuing with a neutral stance is an excellent step to balance the global headwinds and also keeping its options open to respond to evolving financial conditions. As always RBI is ahead of the curve in its focus on consumer protection and mitigating cyber risks. Announcements of a separate domain for the financial sector is a welcome step in that direction.

  • L&T Finance Ltd.
  • Managing Director & CEO
  • Sudipta Roy
