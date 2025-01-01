iifl-logo-icon 1
240,000 Taxpayer Grievances Addressed

1 Jan 2025 , 11:29 AM

In 2024, the Income Tax Department resolved 2,40,000 grievance cases, 1,75,000 of which were handled via the E-nivaran platform.

In a letter distributed to all field formations on New Year’s eve, the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ravi Agrawal, urged them to concentrate on the timely and efficient settlement of taxpayer complaints.

To handle taxpayer concerns, the Income Tax Department has a Unified Grievance Management system called e-Nivaran. There is an internet channel for filing complaints about tax filing.

Therefore, learn how to file a complaint and, if necessary, seek for an escalation if you have any income tax grievances.

After the petition is received, income tax issues are typically resolved in 8 weeks. Nonetheless, the majority of complaints are resolved within a month of being received.

Additionally, the income tax grievance resolution period is 21 days if the complaint originates from the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the Prime Minister’s Office, or the Finance Minister’s Office.

