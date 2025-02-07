iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RBI MPC Reaction: Deepak Ramaraju, Senior Fund Manager, Shriram AMC

7 Feb 2025 , 01:30 PM

The RBI cut the repo rate by 25 bps. This was a welcome move given the slowdown in the economy and has been timed appropriately. India’s GDP is expected to grow at 6.3% to 6.6% for FY 26 and the monetary policy committee expects the inflation to moderate to 4.26% for FY 26. Given the weakness in Rupee against the USD Dollar and the uncertainty of tariff by the US government, RBI might delay future rate cuts. RBI will be watchful on the incoming inflation data and the currency movement before taking future rate cuts. As per our expectation, April could be status quo of the interest rates.

As the government cut the taxes for the middle class and now RBI bringing down the cost of borrowing, it augurs well for a strong consumption-led growth. Discretionary spending and premiumization themes are expected to outperform. Sectors like automotive, real estate, and discretionary segments such as jewellery, durables and white goods might do relatively better. Travel and tourism, quick service restaurants could also see the demand remaining buoyant. As the demand grows, the cut in interest rates could be positive for private capex as well. This might reduce the burden of the government from the heavy lifting of capital expenditure. Overall, tax cuts and the lower cost of interest are the key ingredients for the stronger and structural growth in the years to come

Related Tags

  • Deepak Ramaraju
  • Senior Fund Manager
  • Shriram AMC
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.