Finance Ministry Seeks New SEBI Head

The Ministry of Finance is seeking suitable applicants to lead the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the nation’s markets regulator, as current Madhabi Puri Buch’s term ends on February 28.

The government job posting in a newspaper today stated, “The appointment shall be made for a maximum period of five years from the date of assumption of charge or till attaining the age of 65 years of the appointee, whichever is earlier.”

The SEBI chief will be able to choose between a consolidated monthly income of Rs 5,62,500 without a house and a car, or pay equivalent to that of a Secretary to the Government of India.

The deadline for applications is February 17th, according to the finance ministry.

On February 28, Madhabi Puri Buch, the current chief, who was appointed in March 2022 for a three-year term, will step down. Although she disputed the accusations, she was under tremendous pressure to step down last year due to a conflict of interest in a case involving the Adani Group.

Buch, the first female SEBI chief, led the agency while it looked into claims made by American short sellers.

