GST Rates Revision: Impact on Auto Sector

With a vision to boost demand in the automobile sector, the government has announced restructuring of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates for vehicles and auto parts. The government has removed the Compensation Cess, hence making vehicles more economical in several categories.
As part of the changes, the existing 12% and 28% slabs have been removed. While 5% and 18% slabs are in place. In addition to this, a new 40% slab has been levied for luxury and sin goods.
New GST Rate Structure:
These companies will benefit from the changes:
For benefit registered on small cars, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai, etc. will be beneficiaries. Two-wheelers (up to 350cc): Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS, Eicher, etc.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Escorts will benefit from the changes announced in the Tractor segment.
Bajaj Auto, TVS, will be beneficiaries of changes in the three-wheeler segment. While for armoured vehicles, the benefits will pass on to Tata Motors, Bharat Forge, etc.
