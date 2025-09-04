iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GST Rates Revision: Impact on Auto Sector

4 Sep 2025 , 12:33 PM

With a vision to boost demand in the automobile sector, the government has announced restructuring of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates for vehicles and auto parts. The government has removed the Compensation Cess, hence making vehicles more economical in several categories.

As part of the changes, the existing 12% and 28% slabs have been removed. While 5% and 18% slabs are in place. In addition to this, a new 40% slab has been levied for luxury and sin goods.

New GST Rate Structure:

  • 18% GST Rates: This rate is applicable to liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrol, hybrid, and compressed natural gas (CNG). As per the notification, petrol cars having up to 1,200cc engine, and diesel vehicles up to 1,500cc engine and under 4 meters length shall be subject to the new rate. This also includes, Motorcycles with up to 350cc engine capacity, Commercial vehicles for goods transport, Tractors (engine capacity above 1,800cc), Ambulances and buses, Three-wheelers, Auto parts (other than tractors), Tyres, etc.
  • 5% GST Rates: The new 5% slab is applicable to Electric Vehicles, Tractors up to 1,800cc engine capacity, Bicycles and other cycles, and Tanks,Tractor parts, Tractor tyres and tubes, and other armoured fighting vehicles.
  • 40% GST Rates: It is applicable on high-end cars, petrol cars having an engine capacity above 1,200cc, and diesel cars above 1,500cc, or length exceeding 4 meters. Furthermore, motorcycles above 350cc shall be chargeable to 40% GST slab.

These companies will benefit from the changes:

For benefit registered on small cars, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai, etc. will be beneficiaries. Two-wheelers (up to 350cc): Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS, Eicher, etc.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Escorts will benefit from the changes announced in the Tractor segment.

Bajaj Auto, TVS, will be beneficiaries of changes in the three-wheeler segment. While for armoured vehicles, the benefits will pass on to Tata Motors, Bharat Forge, etc.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • GST
  • GST Auto
  • GST Changes
  • GST Council Meet
  • GST news
  • GST Reforms
  • GST Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GST Rates Revision: Impact on Auto Sector

GST Rates Revision: Impact on Auto Sector

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|12:33 PM
India-EFTA Free Trade Agreement to Take Effect from October 1

India-EFTA Free Trade Agreement to Take Effect from October 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|12:14 PM
LTTS, SiMa.ai Partner to Drive AI Solutions in Mobility, Healthcare, Industry

LTTS, SiMa.ai Partner to Drive AI Solutions in Mobility, Healthcare, Industry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|11:34 AM
Inox Green Energy Services Inks 189.1 MWp Solar O&M Deals

Inox Green Energy Services Inks 189.1 MWp Solar O&M Deals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|11:11 AM
BHEL secures ₹2,600 Crore project in Madhya Pradesh

BHEL secures ₹2,600 Crore project in Madhya Pradesh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2025|10:27 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.