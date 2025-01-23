Dry Fruit Body Urges GST Cut, Duty Rationalization

In its pre-budget recommendations on Wednesday, the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India (NDFC) recommended the government to lower GST to 5%, rationalize import duties on walnuts on a kilogram basis, and implement a production-linked incentive program for the industry.

According to the trade association, the dry fruit market in India is expected to reach USD 12 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 18%.

Despite the current 100% import duty, NDFC President Gunjan V. Jain emphasized the importance of safeguarding local growers, given that Kashmir produces more than 90% of the nation’s walnuts.

“Instead of percentage-based taxation, we have requested a per-kilo import duty on walnuts,” Jain stated when announcing the second edition of the MEWA India trade expo, which will take place in Mumbai from February 11–14.

The council suggested that the import tariff on walnuts be fixed at Rs 150 per kg, which is comparable to the rate of Rs 35 per kg for almonds.

To suit domestic demand, India currently imports a lot of walnuts from the USA and Chile.

In an effort to lessen reliance on imports, the council has also asked for more funding to boost production areas for dry fruits like walnuts.

Because of their health benefits and to make them more affordable, NDFC wanted to lower the GST on dry fruits from 18% to 5%.

