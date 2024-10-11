Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
47.12%
47.12%
47.12%
47.12%
46.76%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
28.45%
29.52%
32.12%
32.98%
35.39%
Non-Institutions
24.42%
23.35%
20.75%
19.89%
17.84%
Total Non-Promoter
52.87%
52.87%
52.87%
52.87%
53.23%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The loans on the app will be offered at competitive terms and would result in significant savings for the users.Read More
The increased stake is expected to enhance JFS's market position as it continues to expand its financial services offerings.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Since its IPO on the exchanges on August 21, 2023, the stock has risen more than 40%, with Jio Financial shares up 48% year to date.Read More
Earlier this year, the business launched a loan against mutual funds as well as auto and two-wheeler digital insurance.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
Jio Financial Services applied to the RBI in November 2023 to change its classification from that of an NBFC to that of a Core Investment Company.Read More
