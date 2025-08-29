Jio Financial Q1 loan book jumps to ₹11,665 Crore

Jio Financial Services Limited said that the company’s NBFC loan book jumped to ₹11,665 Crore in Q1FY26 against ₹217 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company said that this growth was led by personal loans, which increased to ₹2,680 Crore versus ₹3 Crore.

Managing Director and CEO Hitesh Sethia said that value-added services and cross-selling opportunities within Reliance’s broader consumer ecosystem will accelerate further growth.

JioBlackRock’s mutual fund venture has increased more than ₹17,800 Crore throughout its first two offerings. Hence, this is one of the fastest scale-ups in the industry.

Jio Payment Solutions completed over ₹21,400 Crore worth of transactions in FY25. The run rate in Q1FY26 increased about 93% on a year-on-year basis to ₹7,717 Crore.

Jio Payments Bank registered a growth in its CASA (current account savings account) base to 2.58 million. Its deposits also increased to ₹358 Crore. The remarkable growth in CASA and deposits is backed by a robust network of over 50,000 business correspondents.

Additionally, the bank is planning to launch Savings Pro. As per the details, it is a savings account linked to overnight mutual funds.

As per company’s MD & CEO Hitesh Sethia said that the company’s growth is built on four pillars namely customer delight, democratising access to financial services, leveraging technology and data analytics, and scaling responsibly within risk and governance guardrails.

