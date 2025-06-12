Jio BlackRock Gets SEBI Nod to Operate as Investment Adviser in India

Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt. Ltd. (JBIAPL), the investment advisory firm of Jio Financial Services and global investment giant BlackRock’s JV, has officially received registration from SEBI to operate as an investment adviser in India.

The market regulator granted the registration certificate on June 10, 2025, as per a regulatory disclosure filed by Jio Financial Services with the stock exchanges.

With this regulatory nod, JBIAPL is now set to offer customised, insight-led investment advice through a digital-first platform, targeting retail investors across India. The newly launched platform aims to democratise access to professional wealth management services, particularly for India’s expanding base of digitally savvy and first-time investors.

Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO of Jio Financial Services, said the platform will cater to the growing demand for personalised financial planning tools and is designed to bring world-class advisory capabilities to Indian investors. Sethia noted that the joint venture is “poised to redefine the future of wealth creation in India” by blending advanced technology with tailored investment guidance.

The SEBI registration comes shortly after the market regulator gave approval in May 2025 for the launch of Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, allowing the venture to enter India’s asset management space.

With licenses secured for both investment advisory and mutual fund services, the JV is strategically positioned to challenge established players in India’s rapidly evolving financial services sector.

On June 10, Jio BlackRock also went live with its official website and opened an early access program, providing users with educational material and a sneak peek into its upcoming offerings. The website features curated insights on investing fundamentals and previews of its digital wealth solutions that are expected to roll out in phases.

The move reflects a broader trend of tech-finance convergence in India, where digital platforms are reshaping how individuals access and manage financial advice. As competition heats up in India’s wealth-tech and advisory space, Jio BlackRock’s dual focus on technology-led solutions and professional-grade advice could be a game-changer.

