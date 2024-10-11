iifl-logo-icon 1
Jio Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

280.55
(-3.01%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6,353.28

6,355.61

2.33

2.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18,083.53

17,698.64

2,225.7

2,057.66

Net Worth

24,436.81

24,054.25

2,228.03

2,059.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0

742.77

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

17.5

4.08

0

4.77

Total Liabilities

24,454.31

24,801.1

2,228.03

2,064.76

Fixed Assets

36.53

48.8

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

19,719.97

19,400.57

180.9

57.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.32

0

5.31

8.71

Networking Capital

15.29

101.86

2,041.31

1,998.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

35.5

103.86

2,041.4

1,998.44

Sundry Creditors

-2.39

-0.09

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-17.82

-1.91

-0.09

-0.24

Cash

4,590.2

5,249.87

0.51

0.36

Total Assets

24,362.31

24,801.1

2,228.03

2,064.76

Jio Financial : related Articles

JioFinance Debuts: Available Now on MyJio and other platforms

JioFinance Debuts: Available Now on MyJio and other platforms

11 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

The loans on the app will be offered at competitive terms and would result in significant savings for the users.

Read More
Jio Financial Services Boosts Stake in Jio Payments Bank to 82%

Jio Financial Services Boosts Stake in Jio Payments Bank to 82%

28 Aug 2024|11:23 AM

The increased stake is expected to enhance JFS's market position as it continues to expand its financial services offerings.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More
Jio Financial Slides 2% After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Jio Financial Slides 2% After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

16 Jul 2024|01:54 PM

Since its IPO on the exchanges on August 21, 2023, the stock has risen more than 40%, with Jio Financial shares up 48% year to date.

Read More
Jio Financial logs consolidated profit of ₹313 Crore

Jio Financial logs consolidated profit of ₹313 Crore

16 Jul 2024|10:59 AM

Earlier this year, the business launched a loan against mutual funds as well as auto and two-wheeler digital insurance.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More
Jio Financial Gets Nod from RBI to Become Investment Firm

Jio Financial Gets Nod from RBI to Become Investment Firm

12 Jul 2024|09:51 AM

Jio Financial Services applied to the RBI in November 2023 to change its classification from that of an NBFC to that of a Core Investment Company.

Read More

