Jio Financial Q3 net profit reported at ₹269 Crore

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) reported a consolidated profit of ₹269 Crore for the December 2025 quarter. The business announced that its total income for the period under review more than doubled year-on-year. This was supported by strong traction across lending, payments and asset management businesses.
At around 12.44 PM, Jio Financial Services was trading 1.13% lower at ₹283.75, against the previous close of ₹287 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹291, and ₹282.60, respectively.
The company said that its total income for the period stood at ₹901 Crore. Its total income in the previous corresponding period stood at ₹449 Crore. Consolidated pre-provisioning operating profit jumped about 7% on a year-on-year basis to ₹354 Crore.Net income from business (excluding dividend income) witnessed growth of 4% to ₹386 Crore.
The business also stated that its asset under management (AUM) climbed about 4.5 times on a year-on-year basis and 29% on a sequential basis to ₹19,049 Crore. For the quarter under review, gross disbursements were reported at ₹8,615 Crore. Net interest income from the lending business jumped 166% on a year-on-year basis to ₹165 Crore.
Total income at Jio Payments Bank jumped about 10-fold to ₹61 Crore. Deposits as of December 2025 came in at ₹507 Crore.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.