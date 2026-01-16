Jio Financial Q3 net profit reported at ₹269 Crore

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) reported a consolidated profit of ₹269 Crore for the December 2025 quarter. The business announced that its total income for the period under review more than doubled year-on-year. This was supported by strong traction across lending, payments and asset management businesses.

At around 12.44 PM, Jio Financial Services was trading 1.13% lower at ₹283.75, against the previous close of ₹287 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹291, and ₹282.60, respectively.

The company said that its total income for the period stood at ₹901 Crore. Its total income in the previous corresponding period stood at ₹449 Crore. Consolidated pre-provisioning operating profit jumped about 7% on a year-on-year basis to ₹354 Crore.Net income from business (excluding dividend income) witnessed growth of 4% to ₹386 Crore.

The business also stated that its asset under management (AUM) climbed about 4.5 times on a year-on-year basis and 29% on a sequential basis to ₹19,049 Crore. For the quarter under review, gross disbursements were reported at ₹8,615 Crore. Net interest income from the lending business jumped 166% on a year-on-year basis to ₹165 Crore.

Total income at Jio Payments Bank jumped about 10-fold to ₹61 Crore. Deposits as of December 2025 came in at ₹507 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com