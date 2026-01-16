iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Jio Financial Q3 net profit reported at ₹269 Crore

16 Jan 2026 , 12:58 PM

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) reported a consolidated profit of ₹269 Crore for the December 2025 quarter. The business announced that its total income for the period under review more than doubled year-on-year. This was supported by strong traction across lending, payments and asset management businesses.

At around 12.44 PM, Jio Financial Services was trading 1.13% lower at ₹283.75, against the previous close of ₹287 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹291, and ₹282.60, respectively.

The company said that its total income for the period stood at ₹901 Crore. Its total income in the previous corresponding period stood at ₹449 Crore. Consolidated pre-provisioning operating profit jumped about 7% on a year-on-year basis to ₹354 Crore.Net income from business (excluding dividend income) witnessed growth of 4% to ₹386 Crore.

The business also stated that its asset under management (AUM) climbed about 4.5 times on a year-on-year basis and 29% on a sequential basis to ₹19,049 Crore. For the quarter under review, gross disbursements were reported at ₹8,615 Crore. Net interest income from the lending business jumped 166% on a year-on-year basis to ₹165 Crore.

Total income at Jio Payments Bank jumped about 10-fold to ₹61 Crore. Deposits as of December 2025 came in at ₹507 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Jio Financial Services
  • Jio Financial Services News
  • Jio Financial Services Q3
  • Jio Financial Services Q3 Results
  • Jio Financial Services Quarterly Results
  • Jio Financial Services Results
  • Jio Financial Services Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Bharat Forge secures ₹300 Crore defence orders

Bharat Forge secures ₹300 Crore defence orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jan 2026|02:57 PM
LTIMindtree wins ₹3,000 Crore order from CBDT

LTIMindtree wins ₹3,000 Crore order from CBDT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jan 2026|02:32 PM
Jio Financial Q3 net profit reported at ₹269 Crore

Jio Financial Q3 net profit reported at ₹269 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jan 2026|12:58 PM
NTPC Green Energy board okays 50:50 JV with GAIL

NTPC Green Energy board okays 50:50 JV with GAIL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jan 2026|12:31 PM
Top Stocks for Today - 16th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 16th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jan 2026|07:26 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.