Jio Financial Services Ltd Summary

Jio Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Reliance Strategic Investments Private Limited dated July 22, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and consequently renamed as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited dated January 14, 2002, at Mumbai. Consequently, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of Company has been changed to Jio Financial Services Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 25, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.Jio is regarded as a trusted brand in India, widely recognised by retail customers, merchants and small businesses. The Company plans to primarily target key customer segments unserved and underserved individuals and small sized businesses in urban, semi-urban and rural India to offer our sustainable, and comprehensive range of financial services. Again, it plans to offer simple transparent financial services products catering to rapidly evolving customer needs. The payments platform helps merchants grow their business by giving them solutions which allows them to accept payments, acquire and retain consumers, improve their business operations, and access financial services. The payment bank provides a comprehensive suite of digital payment banking solutions, to both individuals and small business (including merchants). Insurance broking business offers insurance led solutions to the walk-in customers at retail store outlets servicing them both digitally and with dedicated sales associates and trained staff. It focuses on providing insurance solutions to corporate customer, vendor partners and small businesses.In 1999, the Company was registered with the RBI to carry on the business as a non-banking financial institution not accepting public deposits. The Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Industries Limited and the Company for Demerger, transfer and of the Demerged Undertaking from RIL into the Company on a going concern basis was made effective from July 1, 2023. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of Company got changed to Jio Financial Services effective from July 25, 2023. The Equity Shares got listed on August 21, 2023 with 635,32,84,188 Shares.