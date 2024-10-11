|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Jio Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half ended September 30, 2024, are attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Jio Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|Jio Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Rama Vedashree (DIN: 10412547) as an additional director designated as an independent director with effect from March 30, 2024 for a term of 5 years and the appointment is subject to approval of shareholders.
