PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Jio Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half ended September 30, 2024, are attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Jio Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
Jio Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
Board Meeting12 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Rama Vedashree (DIN: 10412547) as an additional director designated as an independent director with effect from March 30, 2024 for a term of 5 years and the appointment is subject to approval of shareholders.

Jio Financial: Related News

JioFinance Debuts: Available Now on MyJio and other platforms

JioFinance Debuts: Available Now on MyJio and other platforms

11 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

The loans on the app will be offered at competitive terms and would result in significant savings for the users.

Jio Financial Services Boosts Stake in Jio Payments Bank to 82%

Jio Financial Services Boosts Stake in Jio Payments Bank to 82%

28 Aug 2024|11:23 AM

The increased stake is expected to enhance JFS's market position as it continues to expand its financial services offerings.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Jio Financial Slides 2% After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Jio Financial Slides 2% After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

16 Jul 2024|01:54 PM

Since its IPO on the exchanges on August 21, 2023, the stock has risen more than 40%, with Jio Financial shares up 48% year to date.

Jio Financial logs consolidated profit of ₹313 Crore

Jio Financial logs consolidated profit of ₹313 Crore

16 Jul 2024|10:59 AM

Earlier this year, the business launched a loan against mutual funds as well as auto and two-wheeler digital insurance.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Jio Financial Gets Nod from RBI to Become Investment Firm

Jio Financial Gets Nod from RBI to Become Investment Firm

12 Jul 2024|09:51 AM

Jio Financial Services applied to the RBI in November 2023 to change its classification from that of an NBFC to that of a Core Investment Company.

