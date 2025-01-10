The Members of

Jio Financial Services Limited

(Formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jio Financial Services Limited (Formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited) (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory notes for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards notified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time, (hereinafter referred to as the "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred to as "the SAs"), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred to as "the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have considered the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Valuation of Investments in Unquoted Instruments Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of the investment in unquoted instruments: The Company has investments in certain unquoted investments. These investments are accounted for at cost. For the purpose of determining impairment, the recoverable amounts of the above investment are required to be estimated. • Obtained an understanding from the management, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls over the impairment assessment. The determination of recoverable value for impairment involves significant management judgement and estimates. • Evaluated the Companys process regarding impairment assessment, as applicable. Refer note no. 4 to the standalone financial statements. • Evaluated the cash flow forecasts (with underlying economic growth rate) for broad consistency placing the reliance on the figures submitted by the management to us by comparing them to the approved budgets and our understanding of the internal and external factors including the long term strategic interests in the underlying business prospects. • Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed we did not identify any significant exceptions in the managements assessment in relation to the carrying value of unquoted instruments.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements, and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report with respect to the above.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements in terms of the requirements of the Act that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards notified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with the SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The appointment of the Joint Statutory Auditors for FY 2023-24 was done in the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12th July, 2023 and accordingly, the audit of standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023 was conducted and reported by one of the Joint Statutory Auditors as per the Companies Act, 2013 and who have expressed unmodified opinion vide their audit report dated 07th July, 2023. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in paragraph above, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(iii) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards notified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time;

(v) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

(vi) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (as amended from time to time), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Pending litigations having material impact on the financial position of the Company have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required in terms of Ind AS and provisions of the Act - Refer note no. 31 (i) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts that were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note no. 37(vii)

(a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate), other than in normal course of business, have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note no. 37(vii)(b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate), other than in normal course of business, have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No interim or final dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company, has implemented accounting softwares incorporating the transactions for the entire year and has maintained its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was operational for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

4. With respect to the reporting under section 197(16) of the Act to be included in the Auditors Report, in our opinion and according to information and explanations provided to us, the remuneration (including sitting fees and commission) paid or provided by the Company to its Directors during the current financial year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and is not in excess of the limit laid down therein.

b. The details of statutory dues referred to in clause (vii)(a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with appropriate authorities are as under:-

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amounts (in ^ crore) Period to which the amount relates (Assessment year) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2.94 2017-18 CIT (Appeals)