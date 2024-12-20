Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.02
7.42
20.12
11.7
Op profit growth
-1.07
16.67
30.15
7.07
EBIT growth
0
18.49
18.75
4.71
Net profit growth
-3.46
16.04
32.67
5.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.5
22.36
20.59
19
EBIT margin
15
20.11
18.23
18.44
Net profit margin
10.41
14.45
13.38
12.11
RoCE
28.19
32.37
33.65
33.19
RoNW
5.69
6.84
7.29
6.36
RoA
4.89
5.81
6.17
5.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
32.16
33.43
28.92
21.87
Dividend per share
19.15
17.85
12
8.7
Cash EPS
23.08
24.47
20.06
17.49
Book value per share
143.99
133.51
105.61
87.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
95.82
75.88
57.63
51.24
P/CEPS
133.5
103.62
83.06
64.04
P/B
21.4
19
15.78
12.78
EV/EBIDTA
57.16
47.26
35.87
31.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
10.23
0
40.92
Tax payout
-25.81
-25.67
-23.85
-33.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
40.59
36.96
31.83
34.46
Inventory days
62.4
60.41
54.61
57.33
Creditor days
-57.65
-60.7
-51.73
-57.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-45.77
-47.66
-36.01
-88.49
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.03
0.03
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.15
0.09
0.08
0.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.88
-55.71
-56.32
-57.6
Employee costs
-6.13
-7.09
-6.75
-6.63
Other costs
-14.46
-14.82
-16.32
-16.76
