Asian Paints Ltd Option Chain

Asian Paints Ltd Option Chain

2,320.75
(-1.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--2,440₹0.50%1,6000%
--2,480₹0.1-60%4,2000%
--2,520₹0.50%2000%
2000%₹5600%2,560₹0.05-75%8000%
10,6000%₹5400%2,600₹0.050%69,200-2.53%
--2,640₹0.05-83.33%9,600-7.69%
--2,660₹0.05-83.33%70,200-0.56%
--2,680₹0.05-85.71%10,4000%
37,0000%₹4400%2,700₹0.05-50%88,600-1.33%
4000%₹196.950%2,720₹0.05-85.71%5,200-3.70%
2,8000%₹3910%2,740₹0.1-71.42%6,800-43.33%
1,4000%₹169.40%2,760₹0.05-83.33%16,600-17.82%
2,6000%₹335.20%2,780₹0.05-50%7,000-2.77%
23,800-2.45%₹316.5-4.09%2,800₹0.05-75%1,01,000-8.51%
3,4000%₹208.90%2,820₹0.05-83.33%22,200-21.27%
17,4000%₹292.750.94%2,840₹0.05-88.88%36,800-44.74%
7,6000%₹280-1.71%2,860₹0.05-87.5%22,600-5.04%
19,400-11.00%₹245.55-5.55%2,880₹0.05-88.88%36,000-20%
79,600-8.92%₹222.55-1.33%2,900₹0.05-92.85%4,33,000-4.70%
22,200-1.76%₹206-8.97%2,920₹0.05-93.75%53,200-4.31%
47,600-1.65%₹184.45-4.92%2,940₹0.05-94.73%1,78,000-0.22%
17,6001.14%₹150.5-11.65%2,960₹0.05-93.33%35,400-6.34%
1,11,000-2.28%₹145-1.12%2,980₹0.05-94.73%92,000-0.21%
2,35,600-9.45%₹136.958.08%3,000₹0.05-95.45%4,11,400-9.97%
36,600-3.68%₹97.5-8.79%3,020₹0.15-90%91,600-28.32%
42,000-6.66%₹67.35-24.7%3,040₹0.05-97.14%99,800-11.68%
62,600-6.00%₹51.9-24.39%3,060₹0.05-98%97,200-61.05%
64,400-3.88%₹51.12.92%3,080₹0.05-98.41%67,400-18.59%
97,800-34.36%₹14.7-51.64%3,100₹0.05-98.9%1,59,400-36.03%
49,000-38.44%₹0.25-98.23%3,120₹4-56.52%45,400-53.76%
31,200-47.82%₹0.05-99.35%3,140₹7.75-65.32%34,400-43.97%
74,800-42.01%₹0.05-98.79%3,160₹35-8.61%53,200-30.18%
96,800-29.54%₹0.05-97.67%3,180₹6618.38%50,800-20.62%
3,25,600-32.67%₹0.05-95.83%3,200₹839.28%73,200-19.73%
67,200-33.72%₹0.05-93.75%3,220₹108.412.97%10,200-20.31%
35,400-28.62%₹0.05-90%3,240₹123.7523.01%13,2000%
48,800-9.96%₹0.05-83.33%3,260₹1250.8%13,6000%
54,400-7.16%₹0.05-66.66%3,280₹106.050%11,2000%
1,12,400-6.48%₹0.05-50%3,300₹1815.26%9,4000%
31,400-32.61%₹0.05-83.33%3,320₹1500%3,0000%
13,600-36.44%₹0.05-66.66%3,340₹180.750%4,8000%
15,800-9.19%₹0.05-80%3,360₹1900%6,2000%
00%₹1.050%3,380--
1,06,000-21.82%₹0.05-75%3,400₹2866.65%1,8000%
36,000-8.16%₹0.05-50%3,440₹34023.63%600-62.5%
79,400-1.73%₹0.050%3,480₹3810%6000%
61,6000%₹0.10%3,520₹4000%2000%
6,000-18.91%₹0.050%3,560₹3900%2000%
2000%₹0.10%3,600--
00%₹0.50%3,640--

Asian Paints: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.


Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.


Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.


Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

11 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.



Asian Paints Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

