Asian Paints Ltd Dividend

2,215.6
(-0.63%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Asian Paints CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 Nov 202419 Nov 202419 Nov 20244.25425Interim
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 9th November 2024, Payment of interim dividend of Rs. 4.25 (Rupees four and paise twenty-five only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 (Rupee one) each for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for interim dividend has been fixed as Tuesday, 19th November 2024, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after Thursday, 28th November 2024.
Dividend9 May 202411 Jun 202411 Jun 202428.152815Final
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have, inter alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year end 31st March 2024 and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024, recommended the final dividend and fixed the AGM date. Recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 28.15 (Rupees twenty-eight and paise fifteen only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 (Rupee one) each for the financial year ended 31 st March 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

