The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have, inter alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year end 31st March 2024 and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024, recommended the final dividend and fixed the AGM date. Recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 28.15 (Rupees twenty-eight and paise fifteen only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 (Rupee one) each for the financial year ended 31 st March 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company.