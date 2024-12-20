Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 13 Sep 2024

ASIAN PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ending 30th September 2024; 2. unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ending 30th September 2024; and 3. Declaration of interim dividend if any for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. It is further informed that the record date for payment of interim dividend if declared will be Thursday 31st October 2024. ASIAN PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) Approval of audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 2) Approval of unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; and 3) Declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. This is with reference to our letter no. APL/SEC/42/2024-25/01 dated 13th September 2024, wherein it was informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 23rd October 2024. This is to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of the Board of Directors is being rescheduled to Saturday, 9th November 2024. Consequently, the record date for payment of interim dividend, if declared, will be Tuesday, 19th November 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have, inter alia, approved the audit standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; and payment of interim dividend of Rs. 4.25 per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 9th November 2024 have inter alia approved the change in Registered Office of the Company to 6A & 6B, Shantinagar, Santacruz (East), Mumbai 400 055, Maharashtra, India, effective from 1st December 2024. The intimation in this regard is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

ASIAN PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2024; and 2. unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 17th July 2024 have, inter alia, approved the audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)

ASIAN PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending 31st March 2024; 2. audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending 31st March 2024; and 3. recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have, inter alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year end 31st March 2024 and recommended the final dividend and fixed the AGM date. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have, inter alia, approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year end 31st March 2024 and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024, recommended the final dividend and fixed the AGM date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Maxbhumi Developers Limited and Sleek International Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of Asian Paints Limited, with the Company. The Intimation in this regard is attached. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved the appointment of Joshi Apte & Associates, Cost Accountant, as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. The intimation in this regard is attached. We invite your attention to our letters dated 28th March 2024 wherein it was informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th March 2024 had, inter alia, appointed: 1. Dr. Gopichand Katragadda (DIN: 02475721) as an Additional Director in Independent capacity to hold office for a period of five consecutive years from 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2029, subject to approval of shareholders; and 2. Joshi Apte & Associates, Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company to audit the applicable cost accounting records of the Companys products for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The remuneration payable to Cost Accountants was subject to approval of shareholders. In this regard, please find attached the Notice of Postal Ballot being sent to the members of the Company. This is for your information and records (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.04.2024)

