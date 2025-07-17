Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 17, 2025. At 2:15 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,406 which is trading at 0.28% dip than the previous close or down by 231 points. Nifty is trading at 25,159 which is a 0.21% dip or down by 56 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1383 shares advances today, whereas 1203 stocks were down. 24 stocks are in green, and 25 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty India Defence, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Media, Nifty Pvt Media, Nifty Oil & Gas are trading below 1% dip. Nifty India Mfg, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Energy, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG, are trading below 1% gain. Nifty Realty is trading with a 1.01% gain. Nifty IT is trading with a 1.12% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Trent, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan Company. Sensex top losers are Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Larsen, Bharat Elec. Top gainers in Nifty include Tata Cons Prod, Hindalco, Trent, Tata Motors. Top losers in Nifty include Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Larsen, Infosys. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.18% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.30% from the last close.

