iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

17 Jul 2025 , 02:27 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 17, 2025. At 2:15 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,406 which is trading at 0.28% dip than the previous close or down by 231 points. Nifty is trading at 25,159 which is a 0.21% dip or down by 56 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1383 shares advances today, whereas 1203 stocks were down. 24 stocks are in green, and 25 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty India Defence, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Media, Nifty Pvt Media, Nifty Oil & Gas are trading below 1% dip. Nifty India Mfg, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Energy, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG, are trading below 1% gain. Nifty Realty is trading with a 1.01% gain. Nifty IT is trading with a 1.12% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Trent, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan Company. Sensex top losers are Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Larsen, Bharat Elec. Top gainers in Nifty include Tata Cons Prod, Hindalco, Trent, Tata Motors. Top losers in Nifty include Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Larsen, Infosys. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.18% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.30% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • Stock Market today
  • stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.