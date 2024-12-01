Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
74.07%
74.07%
74.07%
74.07%
74.07%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
21.23%
21.3%
20.97%
21.29%
21.21%
Non-Institutions
4.68%
4.61%
4.94%
4.62%
4.7%
Total Non-Promoter
25.92%
25.92%
25.92%
25.92%
25.92%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.Read More
DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
