Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|4,1250%
|₹114.3-2.97%
|700
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,39,4250%
|-
|-
|710
|₹0.2-73.33%
|10,7250%
|-
|-
|720
|₹0.05-75%
|1,13,850-2.12%
|3,3000%
|₹70.350%
|730
|₹0.05-75%
|95,700-7.93%
|10,7250%
|₹730%
|740
|₹0.05-66.66%
|46,200-18.84%
|9,0750%
|₹66.85-7.53%
|750
|₹0.05-75%
|2,15,325-12.70%
|10,7250%
|₹64.10%
|760
|₹0.05-75%
|1,10,550-20.71%
|13,20045.45%
|₹38.4-25.14%
|770
|₹0.05-83.33%
|89,925-21.58%
|33,825-30.50%
|₹26.2-34.74%
|780
|₹0.05-88.88%
|5,11,500-7.04%
|53,625-39.81%
|₹23-26.63%
|790
|₹0.05-93.33%
|80,025-37.41%
|1,54,275-41.00%
|₹13.8-36.84%
|800
|₹0.05-96.42%
|5,78,325-44.18%
|1,36,950-36.64%
|₹2-85.4%
|810
|₹0.05-98.5%
|1,43,550-60.27%
|4,54,5753.57%
|₹0.1-98.44%
|820
|₹7.0516.52%
|2,92,050-35.75%
|3,82,800-47.03%
|₹0.05-98.3%
|830
|₹15.522.52%
|2,44,200-34.07%
|7,47,450-37.51%
|₹0.05-97.14%
|840
|₹25.218.58%
|2,78,850-13.55%
|7,02,900-41.92%
|₹0.05-95%
|850
|₹35.8518.9%
|2,02,125-34.84%
|2,78,025-38.94%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|860
|₹45.612.31%
|33,825-18%
|3,19,275-18.86%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|870
|₹56.159.88%
|42,075-10.52%
|4,26,525-30.13%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|880
|₹71.520.37%
|28,050-24.44%
|1,24,575-6.79%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|890
|₹87.0526.71%
|9,075-31.25%
|8,07,675-23.45%
|₹0.05-75%
|900
|₹87.259.26%
|2,15,325-19.69%
|1,74,075-15.26%
|₹0.05-75%
|910
|₹107.218.32%
|7,4250%
|1,78,200-15.95%
|₹0.05-75%
|920
|₹109.05-8.36%
|11,550-6.66%
|1,47,675-5.29%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|930
|₹120.4515.42%
|5,775-22.22%
|1,68,300-2.85%
|₹0.05-80%
|940
|₹131.5516.1%
|5,77575%
|1,57,575-13.18%
|₹0.05-75%
|950
|₹147.212.84%
|49,500-9.09%
|62,700-1.29%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|960
|-
|-
|1,59,2250%
|₹0.050%
|970
|-
|-
|1,48,5000%
|₹0.10%
|980
|-
|-
|1,38,600-4.54%
|₹0.050%
|1,000
|₹19511.11%
|38,775-12.96%
The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.Read More
DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.