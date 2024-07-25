iifl-logo-icon 1
DLF Ltd Option Chain

753.95
(-3.42%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
4,1250%₹114.3-2.97%700₹0.05-66.66%1,39,4250%
--710₹0.2-73.33%10,7250%
--720₹0.05-75%1,13,850-2.12%
3,3000%₹70.350%730₹0.05-75%95,700-7.93%
10,7250%₹730%740₹0.05-66.66%46,200-18.84%
9,0750%₹66.85-7.53%750₹0.05-75%2,15,325-12.70%
10,7250%₹64.10%760₹0.05-75%1,10,550-20.71%
13,20045.45%₹38.4-25.14%770₹0.05-83.33%89,925-21.58%
33,825-30.50%₹26.2-34.74%780₹0.05-88.88%5,11,500-7.04%
53,625-39.81%₹23-26.63%790₹0.05-93.33%80,025-37.41%
1,54,275-41.00%₹13.8-36.84%800₹0.05-96.42%5,78,325-44.18%
1,36,950-36.64%₹2-85.4%810₹0.05-98.5%1,43,550-60.27%
4,54,5753.57%₹0.1-98.44%820₹7.0516.52%2,92,050-35.75%
3,82,800-47.03%₹0.05-98.3%830₹15.522.52%2,44,200-34.07%
7,47,450-37.51%₹0.05-97.14%840₹25.218.58%2,78,850-13.55%
7,02,900-41.92%₹0.05-95%850₹35.8518.9%2,02,125-34.84%
2,78,025-38.94%₹0.05-92.85%860₹45.612.31%33,825-18%
3,19,275-18.86%₹0.05-87.5%870₹56.159.88%42,075-10.52%
4,26,525-30.13%₹0.05-83.33%880₹71.520.37%28,050-24.44%
1,24,575-6.79%₹0.05-83.33%890₹87.0526.71%9,075-31.25%
8,07,675-23.45%₹0.05-75%900₹87.259.26%2,15,325-19.69%
1,74,075-15.26%₹0.05-75%910₹107.218.32%7,4250%
1,78,200-15.95%₹0.05-75%920₹109.05-8.36%11,550-6.66%
1,47,675-5.29%₹0.05-66.66%930₹120.4515.42%5,775-22.22%
1,68,300-2.85%₹0.05-80%940₹131.5516.1%5,77575%
1,57,575-13.18%₹0.05-75%950₹147.212.84%49,500-9.09%
62,700-1.29%₹0.05-66.66%960--
1,59,2250%₹0.050%970--
1,48,5000%₹0.10%980--
1,38,600-4.54%₹0.050%1,000₹19511.11%38,775-12.96%

DLF: Related NEWS

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

1 Dec 2024|06:40 PM

The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.

Read More
DLF’s Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

26 Jul 2024|11:01 AM

DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

