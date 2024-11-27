iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DLF Ltd Futures Share Price

710.8
(-5.50%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Here's the list of DLF's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the DLF's futures contract.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DLF Ltd

  • Open750.2
  • Day's High750.2
  • Spot710.8
  • Prev. Close755.25
  • Day's Low708.8
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot825
  • OI(Chg %)4,11,675 (1.02%)
  • Roll Over%0.32
  • Roll Cost1.26
  • Traded Vol.1,01,70,600 (25.95%)

DLF: Related NEWS

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Dec 2024|06:40 PM

The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.

Read More
DLF’s Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

DLF’s Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|11:01 AM

DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR DLF Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.