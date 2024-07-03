iifl-logo-icon 1
DLF Ltd Annually Results

783.05
(-2.44%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:19:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,427

5,694.83

5,717.39

5,414.06

6,082.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,427

5,694.83

5,717.39

5,414.06

6,082.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

531.34

317.31

420.46

530.83

1,145.7

Total Income

6,958.34

6,012.14

6,137.85

5,944.89

7,228.47

Total Expenditure

4,303.4

3,968.95

4,199.26

4,092.47

4,947.76

PBIDT

2,654.94

2,043.19

1,938.59

1,852.42

2,280.71

Interest

356.45

392.14

624.55

853.36

1,426.94

PBDT

2,298.49

1,651.05

1,314.04

999.06

853.77

Depreciation

147.95

148.63

149.44

159.48

200.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

136.09

-5.73

59.48

105.93

2,132.67

Deferred Tax

384.05

407.23

261.5

256.35

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1,630.4

1,100.92

843.62

477.3

-1,479.2

Minority Interest After NP

-3.56

-1.88

-0.54

-11.01

-6.49

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,727.09

2,035.83

1,500.86

1,093.61

-583.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-162.57

-54.7

-770.37

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2,727.09

2,035.83

1,663.43

1,148.31

187.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.02

8.22

6.06

4.42

-2.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

250

200

150

100

100

Equity

495.06

495.06

495.06

495.06

495.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

41.3

35.87

33.9

34.21

37.49

PBDTM(%)

35.76

28.99

22.98

18.45

14.03

PATM(%)

25.36

19.33

14.75

8.81

-24.31

