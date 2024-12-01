iifl-logo-icon 1
DLF Ltd Key Ratios

750
(1.24%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.6

-10.99

-9.3

-18.42

Op profit growth

22.9

24.91

-52.25

-30.75

EBIT growth

12.54

2.82

-37.87

-21.76

Net profit growth

37.23

-287.51

-113.06

524.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

30.47

26.18

18.65

35.44

EBIT margin

35.21

33.04

28.6

41.76

Net profit margin

26.25

20.19

-9.58

66.55

RoCE

4.41

3.83

3.34

5.01

RoNW

1.04

0.78

-0.41

3.72

RoA

0.82

0.58

-0.28

1.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.41

1.93

-5.98

24.06

Dividend per share

3

2

2

2

Cash EPS

5.45

3.77

-3.16

22.03

Book value per share

146.89

143.19

139.16

197.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

111.56

148.73

-22.99

8.37

P/CEPS

69.68

76.06

-43.44

9.14

P/B

2.58

2.01

0.98

1.01

EV/EBIDTA

45.04

39.22

20.46

15.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

7.99

Tax payout

-23.1

-38.71

-681.08

2,884.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

36.54

43.87

60.19

73.55

Inventory days

1,314.9

1,468.77

1,267.29

1,084.41

Creditor days

-126.86

-104.61

-83.86

-110.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.22

-2.09

-1.21

-0.94

Net debt / equity

0.08

0.15

0.16

0.43

Net debt / op. profit

1.86

3.79

5

6.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.19

-5.79

-5.86

-5.12

Other costs

-63.33

-68.01

-75.47

-59.42

DLF : related Articles

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

1 Dec 2024|06:40 PM

The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.

Read More
DLF's Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

DLF’s Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

26 Jul 2024|11:01 AM

DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

