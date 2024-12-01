Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.6
-10.99
-9.3
-18.42
Op profit growth
22.9
24.91
-52.25
-30.75
EBIT growth
12.54
2.82
-37.87
-21.76
Net profit growth
37.23
-287.51
-113.06
524.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
30.47
26.18
18.65
35.44
EBIT margin
35.21
33.04
28.6
41.76
Net profit margin
26.25
20.19
-9.58
66.55
RoCE
4.41
3.83
3.34
5.01
RoNW
1.04
0.78
-0.41
3.72
RoA
0.82
0.58
-0.28
1.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.41
1.93
-5.98
24.06
Dividend per share
3
2
2
2
Cash EPS
5.45
3.77
-3.16
22.03
Book value per share
146.89
143.19
139.16
197.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
111.56
148.73
-22.99
8.37
P/CEPS
69.68
76.06
-43.44
9.14
P/B
2.58
2.01
0.98
1.01
EV/EBIDTA
45.04
39.22
20.46
15.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
7.99
Tax payout
-23.1
-38.71
-681.08
2,884.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
36.54
43.87
60.19
73.55
Inventory days
1,314.9
1,468.77
1,267.29
1,084.41
Creditor days
-126.86
-104.61
-83.86
-110.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.22
-2.09
-1.21
-0.94
Net debt / equity
0.08
0.15
0.16
0.43
Net debt / op. profit
1.86
3.79
5
6.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.19
-5.79
-5.86
-5.12
Other costs
-63.33
-68.01
-75.47
-59.42
