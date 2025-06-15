iifl-logo
DLF to Invest ₹5,500 Crore to Build Privana North Project in Gurugram

15 Jun 2025 , 10:59 PM

DLF Ltd, one of India’s top real estate developers, is preparing to invest approximately ₹5,500 crore in a new luxury housing project in Gurugram as it aims to match or exceed last year’s record-breaking sales.

The project, called DLF Privana North, will be launched soon in Sector 76 and 77, and will span about 18 acres with over 1,150 high-end residential units, sources close to the matter said. Privana North will be the third addition to DLF’s larger 116-acre township, following the success of Privana South and Privana West, both of which were sold out shortly after launch.

In January 2024, Privana South, a 25-acre development sold all 1,113 apartments in just three days, bringing in around ₹7,200 crore. A few months later, in May 2024, the company launched Privana West, a 12.57-acre offering, and saw all 795 units sold within three days, generating ₹5,590 crore in sales.

With both earlier phases fully booked, DLF is now preparing to roll out Privana North in the current quarter, according to company executive Aakash Ohri, who shared the plan during a recent investor discussion.

For the full financial year 2024–25, DLF recorded ₹21,223 crore in sales bookings, a sharp rise from ₹14,778 crore the year before reflecting a 44% increase. For FY26, the company is maintaining a similar forecast, targeting bookings between ₹20,000 crore and ₹22,000 crore. To reach this goal, DLF has planned launches worth over ₹17,000 crore, banking on strong appetite in the luxury and premium housing space.

According to its investor presentation, the company rolled out 7.5 million sq. ft. of residential space last year, with a total potential revenue of ₹40,600 crore. Of that, 5 million sq. ft. was sold during FY25, translating into ₹19,344 crore in confirmed bookings.

One of the standout launches of the year was The Dahlias, a super-luxury development with 4.5 million sq. ft. of saleable space and an estimated sales potential of ₹35,000 crore. Demand for The Dahlias was strong, and it brought in ₹13,744 crore in bookings by the end of the fiscal year, as reported by the company.

DLF’s leadership believes that housing demand will remain steady, particularly in the high-end market, and plans to introduce new offerings from its diverse land bank in a phased manner.

On the financial performance front, DLF reported a net profit of ₹4,366.82 crore in FY25, significantly higher than the ₹2,723.53 crore posted in FY24. Its total income also rose to ₹8,995.89 crore during the year, up from ₹6,958.34 crore the previous year supported by strong sales and healthy collections.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

