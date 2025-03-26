DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

DLF Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that its wholly-owned subsidiary DLF Home Developers Limited (DHDL) has acquired the balance 49.997% stake in DLF Urban Private Limited (DUPL). The company has picked up this stake from Reco Greens Pte Limited. The transaction is ₹496.73 Crore, making DLF Urban a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The company executed the acquisition through a securities purchase agreement (SPA) on March 25, 2025. This involves acquiring 46.39 lakh equity shares and 3.2 Crore Series D compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs).

Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, Jain Jindal & Co, and Samarth Valuation Advisory LLP were the valuers in this transaction.

DUPL is a real-estate player and has developed the luxury residential project, One Midtown.

Last week, DLF announced that it is planning to invest around ₹20,000 Crore for construction of its pending residential projects. These projects, altogether, have around ₹43,000 Crore to total surplus cash potential.

Over the last few years, DLF has proactively launched many housing projects in Gurugram. This also includes the ultra-luxury project ‘The Dahilas’, having a revenue potential of about ₹35,000 Crore.

At around 11.14 AM, DLF was trading 0.43% lower at ₹692.20, against the previous close of ₹695.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹703.80, and ₹690.40, respectively.

