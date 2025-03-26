iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

26 Mar 2025 , 01:20 PM

DLF Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that its wholly-owned subsidiary DLF Home Developers Limited (DHDL) has acquired the balance 49.997% stake in DLF Urban Private Limited (DUPL). The company has picked up this stake from Reco Greens Pte Limited. The transaction is ₹496.73 Crore, making DLF Urban a wholly-owned subsidiary.
The company executed the acquisition through a securities purchase agreement (SPA) on March 25, 2025. This involves acquiring 46.39 lakh equity shares and 3.2 Crore Series D compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs).
Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, Jain Jindal & Co, and Samarth Valuation Advisory LLP were the valuers in this transaction.
DUPL is a real-estate player and has developed the luxury residential project, One Midtown.
Last week, DLF announced that it is planning to invest around ₹20,000 Crore for construction of its pending residential projects. These projects, altogether, have around ₹43,000 Crore to total surplus cash potential.
Over the last few years, DLF has proactively launched many housing projects in Gurugram. This also includes the ultra-luxury project ‘The Dahilas’, having a revenue potential of about ₹35,000 Crore.
At around 11.14 AM, DLF was trading 0.43% lower at ₹692.20, against the previous close of ₹695.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹703.80, and ₹690.40, respectively.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • DLF
  • DLF Limited
  • DLF news
  • DLF Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:46 PM
Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:24 PM
ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:55 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:50 PM
DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:20 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.