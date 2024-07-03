DLF Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,292.16
4,238.77
4,170.13
3,701.49
4,388.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,292.16
4,238.77
4,170.13
3,701.49
4,388.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
349.48
197.67
315.59
336.81
1,296.77
Total Income
4,641.64
4,436.44
4,485.72
4,038.3
5,685.34
Total Expenditure
2,922.67
2,911.24
3,019.54
2,833.76
3,570.25
PBIDT
1,718.97
1,525.2
1,466.18
1,204.54
2,115.09
Interest
258.75
307.58
496.35
662.13
1,191.67
PBDT
1,460.22
1,217.62
969.83
542.41
923.42
Depreciation
111.27
112.59
112.53
120.98
140.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
70.18
39.08
39.22
53.41
225.34
Deferred Tax
278.48
249.88
198
149.44
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1,000.29
816.07
620.08
218.58
557.85
Minority Interest After NP
-2.68
-1.47
-0.75
-7.44
-4.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,806.39
1,465.82
1,095.53
612.67
1,274.58
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-162.33
-49.9
477.94
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,806.39
1,465.82
1,257.86
662.57
796.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.3
5.92
4.43
2.48
5.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
100
0
60
Equity
495.06
495.06
495.06
495.06
495.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
40.04
35.98
35.15
32.54
48.19
PBDTM(%)
34.02
28.72
23.25
14.65
21.04
PATM(%)
23.3
19.25
14.86
5.9
12.71
