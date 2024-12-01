DLF Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,910.46
1,423.43
2,279.93
666.11
Depreciation
-76.7
-82.66
-96.38
-131.81
Tax paid
-339.91
-324.61
-1,201.78
-180.25
Working capital
-682.28
-5,361.22
355.35
2,952.45
Other operating items
Operating
811.54
-4,345.06
1,337.11
3,306.49
Capital expenditure
122.99
-107.89
-2,152.55
-86.91
Free cash flow
934.53
-4,452.95
-815.43
3,219.58
Equity raised
51,293.37
51,150.25
47,261.45
37,416.16
Investing
275.47
4,963.28
4,556.71
2,865.75
Financing
-1,191.86
-691.61
460.86
-3,315.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
356.81
Net in cash
51,311.52
50,968.96
51,463.59
40,543.05
The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.Read More
DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
