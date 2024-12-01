iifl-logo-icon 1
DLF Ltd Cash Flow Statement

805.85
(-2.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

DLF FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,910.46

1,423.43

2,279.93

666.11

Depreciation

-76.7

-82.66

-96.38

-131.81

Tax paid

-339.91

-324.61

-1,201.78

-180.25

Working capital

-682.28

-5,361.22

355.35

2,952.45

Other operating items

Operating

811.54

-4,345.06

1,337.11

3,306.49

Capital expenditure

122.99

-107.89

-2,152.55

-86.91

Free cash flow

934.53

-4,452.95

-815.43

3,219.58

Equity raised

51,293.37

51,150.25

47,261.45

37,416.16

Investing

275.47

4,963.28

4,556.71

2,865.75

Financing

-1,191.86

-691.61

460.86

-3,315.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

356.81

Net in cash

51,311.52

50,968.96

51,463.59

40,543.05

DLF : related Articles

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

1 Dec 2024|06:40 PM

The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.

DLF's Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

DLF’s Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

26 Jul 2024|11:01 AM

DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

