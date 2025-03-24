DLF to infuse ₹20,000 Crore for ongoing housing projects

DLF Limited announced that it is planning to invest over ₹20,000 Crore in the next few years for completing the construction of its already launched residential projects. The real estate developer stated that it is expecting to generate around ₹43,000 Crore of total surplus cash potential from the launched projects.

In its filing with the bourses, DLF shared the growth strategy of its development (housing) business and annuity business. The company announced that it is building rent-yielding commercial projects. The construction cost as per the company to launch all these projects is around ₹20,000 Crore.

Over the last few years, DLF has launched a variety of housing projects in Gurugram. This includes the ultra-luxury project ‘The Dahlias’, it has a revenue potential of around ₹35,000 Crore.

At the end of December, the company had ₹9,000 Crore cash balance and the customers receivables from housing units sold stood at ₹30,000 Crore.

The company’s estimated cash surplus from inventory launched but not sold till December quarter of the current fiscal year, stands at ₹24,000 Crore.

In the rental business, DLF plans to invest around ₹20,000 Crore in the medium term (five years) for the development of the commercial properties, including office and retail spaces.

