iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

DLF to infuse ₹20,000 Crore for ongoing housing projects

24 Mar 2025 , 09:07 AM

DLF Limited announced that it is planning to invest over ₹20,000 Crore in the next few years for completing the construction of its already launched residential projects. The real estate developer stated that it is expecting to generate around ₹43,000 Crore of total surplus cash potential from the launched projects.

In its filing with the bourses, DLF shared the growth strategy of its development (housing) business and annuity business. The company announced that it is building rent-yielding commercial projects. The construction cost as per the company to launch all these projects is around ₹20,000 Crore.

Over the last few years, DLF has launched a variety of housing projects in Gurugram. This includes the ultra-luxury project ‘The Dahlias’, it has a revenue potential of around ₹35,000 Crore.

At the end of December, the company had ₹9,000 Crore cash balance and the customers receivables from housing units sold stood at ₹30,000 Crore.

The company’s estimated cash surplus from inventory launched but not sold till December quarter of the current fiscal year, stands at ₹24,000 Crore. 

In the rental business, DLF plans to invest around ₹20,000 Crore in the medium term (five years) for the development of the commercial properties, including office and retail spaces.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • DLF
  • DLF Investment
  • DLF Limited
  • DLF news
  • DLF Stock
  • DLF Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Images

India’s Forex Reserves – Trends

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:47 AM
Images

Government may have a big cost on sovereign gold bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:46 AM
Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 25th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 25th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|07:09 AM
SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:18 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.