DLF Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

810.85
(0.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,053.55

3,928.77

2,369.94

3,055.9

yoy growth (%)

3.17

65.77

-22.44

-17.47

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-238.95

-191.22

-206.14

-143.87

As % of sales

5.89

4.86

8.69

4.7

Other costs

-1,995.23

-2,207.33

-1,690.79

-1,838.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.22

56.18

71.34

60.16

Operating profit

1,819.36

1,530.22

473.01

1,073.53

OPM

44.88

38.94

19.95

35.12

Depreciation

-76.7

-82.66

-96.38

-131.81

Interest expense

-435.65

-574.75

-590.3

-1,023.48

Other income

603.45

550.62

2,493.61

747.88

Profit before tax

1,910.46

1,423.43

2,279.93

666.11

Taxes

-339.91

-324.61

-1,201.78

-180.25

Tax rate

-17.79

-22.8

-52.71

-27.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,570.54

1,098.81

1,078.15

485.86

Exceptional items

-235.18

-45.35

1,186.16

-120.65

Net profit

1,335.35

1,053.45

2,264.32

365.2

yoy growth (%)

26.75

-53.47

520.01

-38.78

NPM

32.94

26.81

95.54

11.95

DLF : related Articles

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

1 Dec 2024|06:40 PM

The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.

Read More
DLF's Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

DLF’s Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

26 Jul 2024|11:01 AM

DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

