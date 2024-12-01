Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,053.55
3,928.77
2,369.94
3,055.9
yoy growth (%)
3.17
65.77
-22.44
-17.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-238.95
-191.22
-206.14
-143.87
As % of sales
5.89
4.86
8.69
4.7
Other costs
-1,995.23
-2,207.33
-1,690.79
-1,838.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.22
56.18
71.34
60.16
Operating profit
1,819.36
1,530.22
473.01
1,073.53
OPM
44.88
38.94
19.95
35.12
Depreciation
-76.7
-82.66
-96.38
-131.81
Interest expense
-435.65
-574.75
-590.3
-1,023.48
Other income
603.45
550.62
2,493.61
747.88
Profit before tax
1,910.46
1,423.43
2,279.93
666.11
Taxes
-339.91
-324.61
-1,201.78
-180.25
Tax rate
-17.79
-22.8
-52.71
-27.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,570.54
1,098.81
1,078.15
485.86
Exceptional items
-235.18
-45.35
1,186.16
-120.65
Net profit
1,335.35
1,053.45
2,264.32
365.2
yoy growth (%)
26.75
-53.47
520.01
-38.78
NPM
32.94
26.81
95.54
11.95
The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.Read More
DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.