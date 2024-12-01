|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 May 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|5
|250
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of Dividend of 5/- each per equity share (250%) of face value of 2/- each for FY 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders. Intimation of Record Date for payment of dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)
