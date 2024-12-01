iifl-logo-icon 1
DLF Ltd Dividend

742
(0.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

DLF CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 May 202431 Jul 202431 Jul 20245250Final
Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of Dividend of 5/- each per equity share (250%) of face value of 2/- each for FY 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders. Intimation of Record Date for payment of dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)

DLF: Related News

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

1 Dec 2024|06:40 PM

The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.

DLF's Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

DLF’s Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

26 Jul 2024|11:01 AM

DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

