DLF Ltd Board Meeting

734.8
(1.60%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

DLF CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Dec 20243 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting- Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) designated as Group CFO
Board Meeting25 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
DLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting- Scheme of Amalgamation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Change in Directorate
Board Meeting25 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
DLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
DLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter/ Financial Year (FY) ended 31st March 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend if any for FY 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of Dividend of ? 5/- each per equity share (250%) of face value of ? 2/- each for FY 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders. Consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter/ Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Declaration of Final Dividend Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Appointment of Internal Auditor Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Change in Directorate
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
DLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Newspaper Publication of extracts of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

DLF: Related News

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

DLF to Sell Kolkata Tech Park to RDB Primarc for ₹637 Crore

1 Dec 2024|06:40 PM

The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.

DLF's Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

DLF’s Q1 net profit jumps 23% y-o-y to ₹644.70 Crore

26 Jul 2024|11:01 AM

DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

