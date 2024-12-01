|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Dec 2024
|3 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting- Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) designated as Group CFO
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|DLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting- Scheme of Amalgamation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Change in Directorate
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|DLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|DLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter/ Financial Year (FY) ended 31st March 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend if any for FY 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of Dividend of ? 5/- each per equity share (250%) of face value of ? 2/- each for FY 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders. Consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter/ Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Declaration of Final Dividend Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Appointment of Internal Auditor Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Change in Directorate
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|DLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Newspaper Publication of extracts of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
The deal is in line with the growth and diversification strategy of Primarc Group and will leverage DLF's expertise in asset management.Read More
DLF saw a 214% year-on-year increase in new sales bookings to ₹6,404 Crore. The company achieved a solid operating cash flow of ₹1,849 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.