ICICI Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,404.68
1,396.78
1,389.97
1,386.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,36,994.64
1,99,318.6
1,69,122.01
1,46,122.67
Net Worth
2,38,399.32
2,00,715.38
1,70,511.98
1,47,509.18
Minority Interest
Debt
15,37,792.53
13,00,166.19
11,71,802.97
10,24,153.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4,973.44
4,139.18
3,574.21
3,147.86
Total Liabilities
17,81,165.29
15,05,020.75
13,45,889.16
11,74,810.16
Fixed Assets
10,859.84
9,599.84
9,373.82
8,877.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,61,942.27
3,62,329.74
3,10,241
2,81,286.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10,928.07
11,642.63
11,347.48
11,892.33
Networking Capital
-26,897.29
-17,628.04
-11,915.94
5,896.37
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
68,425.43
65,697.04
57,066.85
64,666.74
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-95,322.72
-83,325.08
-68,982.79
-58,770.37
Cash
1,39,926.01
1,19,438.27
1,67,822.36
1,33,128.25
Total Assets
5,96,758.9
4,85,382.44
4,86,868.72
4,41,081.07
In addition to the capital conservation buffer, these banks are required to maintain an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement.Read More
Meanwhile, the domestic loan portfolio increased by 15.7% over the previous year and 5% in the preceding quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.Read More
The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.Read More
The pressure from these major stocks pulled the benchmarks further down, reflecting investor concerns and market volatility.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.