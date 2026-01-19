iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 19th January 2026

19 Jan 2026 , 06:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Reliance Industries: The business reported a net profit of ₹18,645 Crore for the quarter ended December 2025. This was led by Digital Services and Oil-to-Chemicals. Revenue for the quarter jumped to ₹2.65 Lakh Crore. EBITDA for the period under review stood at ₹46,018 Crore. O2C results improved on the back of robust fuel margins and better Jio-bp volumes.

ICICI Bank: The business reported a 4% y-o-y decline in its net profit to ₹11,318 Crore. Net Interest Income for the December 2025 quarter witnessed a growth of 7.70%. It announced that provisions also increased due to RBI-directed classification adjustments in agricultural priority sector loans. The board has also approved the extension of MD & CEO.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender posted a net profit of ₹18,653 Crore for the quarter under review. Net interest income for the period under review as much as 6.40% to ₹32,615 Crore. The bank also witnessed stable asset quality with net NPA at 0.42% and gross NPA came in at 1.24%.

RBL Bank: The company said that net profit for the quarter came in at ₹214 Crore. NII for the quarter ended December 2025 came in 4.50% higher to ₹1,657.20 Crore. Company’s management flagged continuous credit card slippages.

Wipro: The business said that its IT revenue for the period jumped 3.30% on a QoQ basis to ₹23,378 Crore. IT EBIT for the period jumped as much as 8.80% to ₹4,115 Crore. Margins stood at 17.60%. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

